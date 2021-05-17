Big Sky Critter Farm is now open for visits

Big Sky Critter Farm, a privately-owned petting zoo, is now open for tours.

Janet Fulmer, the owner, says that the farm is home to more than a dozen species: "I have got calves, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, rabbits, sheep, mini donkeys, mini horses, full size horses, I raise miniature Australian shepherds, cats, miniature pigs, couple of full sized pigs, couple emus, and I’m actually looking at adding a couple alpacas and some peacocks."

Janet’s collection started with her childrens' love for animals. Now that all her kids have flown the coop, Janet works 40 hours a week at a day job to keep caring for her animals and hopes one day to make Big Sky Critter Farm her sole focus.

"I would eventually like to make it a full-time business. Just seeing the peoples' faces, the kids' faces. They can actually come out and hold some of the animals, pet the minis and the goats, then when I have 'bottle babies,' kids can come out and bottle feed. Being born and raised a farm girl, it’s always been in my blood and I just love the animals and love being able to share it with other families and kids too.”

Big Sky Critter Farm is located off of Bootlegger Trail just north of Great Falls; it is open to petting zoo tours in the evenings and on weekends. Tours are by reservation only. For more information, call Janet at 406-403-4973, or contact her via the Big Sky Critter Farm page on Facebook.