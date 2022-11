From Punxsutawney Phil to Sid the Wolverine at ZooMontana, there's a time-honored tradition of clever animals calling big events.

In that spirit, MTN's John Emeigh and Luke Shelton enlisted another wolverine - Wilbur the Psychic Wolverine - to make his prediction for the 121st Brawl of the Wild between the Montana State Bobcats and the Montana Grizzlies.

Spoiler alert: It didn't go well.