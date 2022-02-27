Watch

Photos: Montana hosts Montana State for Brawl of the Wild

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats met in Missoula on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO3.jpg
Montana State University junior Jubrile Belo (13) shoots a layup during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO2.jpg
Montana State University senior Abdul Mohamed (0) pushes towards the basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO4.jpg
Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) surveys his options during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO5.jpg
Montana State University senior Abdul Mohamed (0) throws a pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO7.jpg
Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) finds an opening the the defense during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO6.jpg
Montana State University junior Jubrile Belo (13) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO8.jpg
Montana State University junior Jubrile Belo (13) tries to squeeze around University of Montana junior Kyle Owens (0) during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO9.jpg
Montana State University sophomore RaeQuan Battle (21) dunks the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO13.jpg
Montana State University junior Jubrile Belo (13) slam dunks the ball after an offensive rebound during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO14.jpg
Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO16.jpg
Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) tries to get around University of Montana junior Josh Vazquez (3) during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO15.jpg
University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire calls a play during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO17.jpg
Montana State University sophomore Nick Gazelas (2) looks for passing options during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO18.jpg
University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire calls a play during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO19.jpg
Montana State University senior Amin Adamu (5) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO20.jpg
University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) pumps up the crowd during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO21.jpg
Montana State University sophomore RaeQuan Battle (21) drives toward the basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO22.jpg
Montana State University sophomore RaeQuan Battle (21) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO23.jpg
Players fight for a rebound during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO25.jpg
University of Montana junior Derrick Carter-Hollinger (35) pushes for room during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO24.jpg
A fan waves a sign during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO26.jpg
University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) shoots a basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO27.jpg
University of Montana junior Derrick Carter-Hollinger (35) separates head coach Travis DeCuire from a confrontation with a referee during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO28.jpg
University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire calls a play during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO29.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Josh Bannan (13) passes the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO30.jpg
University of Montana junior Kyle Owens (0) looks for a pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO31.jpg
University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) sinks a jump shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO32.jpg
University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) moves across the court during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO33.jpg
University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) takes a shot in heavy traffic during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO34.jpg
The University of Montana student section cheers during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO35.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Robby Beasley III (5) looks to move into the key during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO36.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Robby Beasley III (5)shoots a windmill layup during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO37.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Josh Bannan (13) moves the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO38.jpg
University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire calls a play during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO39.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Brandon Whitney (12) battles for control of the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO40.jpg
University of Montana junior Kyle Owens (0) passes the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO41.jpg
University of Montana junior Josh Vazquez (3) looks for a pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO42.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Brandon Whitney (12) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO43.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Josh Bannan (13) speaks with University of Montana sophomore Brandon Whitney (12) during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO44.jpg
Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) sinks a layup during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO45.jpg
University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) passes the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO46.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Brandon Whitney (12) celebrates a call during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO47.jpg
University of Montana senior Scott Blakney (34) celebrates after the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO1.jpg
Montana State University junior Jubrile Belo (13) celebrates a called foul during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO10.jpg
Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) shoots a basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO11.jpg
Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) dribbles the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022722 Men Cats Griz Basketball JDO12.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Josh Bannan (13) confers with University of Montana junior Kyle Owens (0) during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports

