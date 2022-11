BOZEMAN — With Friday being Veteran's Day, instead of a traditional episode of "The Final Drive" that features a Montana State senior, MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with junior defensive tackle Devin Slaughter who shares his journey from former Army Ranger to now college football player.

During Episode Nine, Slaughter opens up about his time in Afghanistan, why he moved to Bozeman upon retirement, and how the Rockin' R Bar played a key role in joining Montana State's football team.