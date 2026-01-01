BOZEMAN — The wait is almost over, as Montana State is set to face Illinois State in the FCS national championship game Jan. 5.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

In this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, Cats coach Brent Vigen and defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV discuss how the team reached the championship game for the second consecutive season.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Montana State on doorstep of national championship bout

Vigen reflects on the Bobcats' historic win over rival Montana in the FCS semifinals and previews the title-game matchup with Illinois State.

Eiden, a senior from Bozeman, looks back on his time with the Cats. During his five-year career, MSU has reached the national championship game three times, and Eiden highlights the program's process and development over that time.

This season, he has been in on 50 total tackles, including 16 for loss and 8.5 sacks. He's also forced two fumbles, both of which came in a three-sack performance against Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.