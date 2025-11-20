BOZEMAN — Games don't get much bigger than this week's rivalry matchup between the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, coach Brent Vigen and defensive lineman Paul Brott join hosts Grace Lawrence of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly to discuss Saturday's contest with the Grizzlies — the 124th Brawl of the Wild.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Montana State geared up for high-stakes rivalry clash with Montana

Montana State (9-2, 7-0 Big Sky) enters the game with the No. 3 ranking in the latest Stats Perform FCS top 25 rankings. Montana (11-0, 7-0) is ranked No. 2. The winner of Saturday's game will claim the outright Big Sky Conference title and the league's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Perhaps more importantly, the winner will likely secure the No. 2 seed in the postseason bracket, which would ensure home-field advantage through the semifinals.

Brott, a senior out of Billings West High School, discusses his family's history with the Cat-Griz game and the legacy he has carried forward. Brott's older brothers Wilson and Mitch both played for the Bobcats.

The 124th Brawl of the Wild kicks off Saturday at noon from Missoula. It will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air statewide on local CBS stations.

