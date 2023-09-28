Bobcat Insider: Coach Brent Vigen talks win over Weber State, Sean Chambers' progress at quarterback

BOZEMAN — No. 3 Montana State opened the Big Sky Conference portion of its schedule with a resounding 40-0 win at longtime rival Weber State last week.

In this week's Bobcat Insider show, hosted by Montana State play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, MSU coach Brent Vigen reflects on MSU's win at Weber State, including the strong performances by running back Julius Davis and quarterback Sean Chambers.

Defensive tackles Sebastian Valdez and Blake Schmidt also join the show to talk about the defensive line.

The Bobcats now turn their attention to Portland State for a matchup between two high-powered offenses. The Cats and Vikings are scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium.