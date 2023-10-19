Bobcat Insider: Coach Brent Vigen discusses two-QB system, previews Sacramento State matchup

BOZEMAN — After an open week on the schedule, Montana State returned to Bobcat Stadium last week and ran past Cal Poly for a 59-19 Big Sky Conference win.

MSU coach Brent Vigen joins this week's Bobcat Insider show, hosted by Montana State play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. The entire episode can be viewed in the video player above.

Vigen talks about MSU's two-quarterback system with Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers, the Bobcat linebacker corps and the big game ahead with Sacramento State.

Running backs Elijah Elliott and Lane Sumner also join the show for this week's "Player's Lounge."

No. 2 Montana State heads to No. 3 Sacramento State for a key Big Sky Conference tilt Saturday. The game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (MT) and will be broadcast on ESPN2.