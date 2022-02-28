Montana men outlast Montana State to split regular season series

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

MISSOULA—Josh Bannan scored 23 points on Sunday, but none were bigger than the last two.

The sophomore forward from Australia hit a critical turn-around jumper as the shot clock expired to give Montana a 74-68 lead with under a minute to go and the host Grizzlies held on down the stretch to beat rival Montana State 80-74 at Dahlberg Arena.

The Grizzlies (18-11, 11-7) led for nearly the entire game, taking a 44-33 lead into the halftime break after a Bannan 3-pointer at the buzzer. Montana built a 17-point lead early in the second half but the Bobcats (21-7, 13-4) powered back behind the two-pronged attack from Xavier Bishop and Jubrile Belo.

Bishop, who finished with 27 points, beat his defender off the dribble and scored at will late in the second half, bringing the Bobcats to within four points of UM multiple times. Belo was nearly as unstoppable inside, finishing with 21 points.

Both teams shot 51 percent from the field, but MSU, which still sits atop the Big Sky Conference, went just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies sank 11 of their 28 attempts from the 3-point line.

Bannan led the Grizzlies in points as well as rebounds (seven) and assists (three). Brandon Whitney added 17 points, while Robby Beasley had 13.

Montana will wrap up its season with home games against Northern Colorado on March 3 and Sacramento State on March 5. Montana State will host Southern Utah on March 1, before also rounding out its regular season at home with Sac St. (March 3) and UNC (March 5).