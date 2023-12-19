University of Montana fundraising to send band to FCS championship game

MISSOULA — The University of Montana has kicked off an online fundraising campaign to send the Grizzly Marching Band to the FCS Championship game in Frisco, Texas.

“The Grizzly Marching Band is thrilled to have the opportunity to perform on the national stage,” said Grizzly Marching Band Director Kevin Griggs. “The NCAA does not allocate any resources for marching band travel. The University has committed key support to cover numerous costs, but we know there are thousands of supporters of the Grizzly Marching Band across the country who want to be part of the movement to get the band to Texas.”

Donations can be made through a webpage hosted by the UM Foundation at https://crowdfund.supportum.org/project/40660.

According to a news release, $200,000 needs to be raised so that the band can be sent to the Lone Star State. It's estimated to cost nearly $2,000 per student to send 100 band members to the game. The money is needed to cover the cost of air travel, bus rentals, hotel accommodations and meals.

“Students in the Grizzly Marching Band have invested hundreds of hours this fall to ensure Washington-Grizzly Stadium has the best gameday atmosphere in the nation,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “The University is excited to showcase the band and all of their hard work, and we are grateful for the support they continue to receive.”

The Grizzly Marching Band will also perform at Griz Fest, which is a Saturday night pregame party hosted at Riders Field in Frisco for Griz fans. The band also will perform at the UM Alumni Association tailgate prior to the game.

The Grizzlies will face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits — the defending national champions who are currently on a 28-game winning streak — on January 7, 2024. The game will kick off at 12 p.m. local time.