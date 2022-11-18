Sit-down: MTN Griz broadcaster Jay Kohn reflects on 'dream' first season on eve of Cat-Griz

BILLINGS — Jay Kohn never envisioned starting a new journey in his broadcasting career after retiring at the end of 2018, but he wouldn't trade anything for his opportunity this season as MTN's Griz play-by-play announcer.

"It's really been fun," Kohn said. "The best thing has been getting access to the coaches."

Kohn was tabbed by MTN as the Griz announcer back in August, four years after saying goodbye to his 40-year news career, including 20 as KTVQ's lead anchor. A UM graduate with many family ties to the school, he said he's enjoyed the increased access to the teams this season the most.

He'll have another first during MTN's Cat-Griz broadcast Saturday, when he serves as one of the game's sideline reporters.

Watch our sit-down interview with Kohn above.