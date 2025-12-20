Montana's last national title-winning QB weighs in on historic Montana-Montana State rematch

BILLINGS — The last quarterback to win a football national championship in Montana knows a thing or two about rivalry games, and John Edwards has some thoughts on this weekend's unprecedented rematch between Montana and Montana State.

Edwards, who led UM to the 2001 national title and beat Montana State that regular season, keeps meaningful memorabilia in his office that tells that championship story. Among his collection is a slice of that 13-6 title win over Furman, autographed by his then-head coach.

"Joe Glenn signed that. It's part of the goal post from Chattanooga's 2001 (game)," Edwards said, pointing to the encased keepsake.

He also displays a framed poster celebrating UM's "Decade of Dominance," which he noted started with quarterback Dave Dickenson.

Hear Edwards's thoughts on Saturday's rematch:

Montana's last national title-winning QB weighs in on historic UM-MSU rematch

But before winning the 2001 title and even before graduating from Billings West High School, Edwards was actually a Montana State football fan. So regardless of this weekend's outcome, it should be a win-win for him, right?

"Well, ah … no, I've got to go with the Griz, there's no doubt about it," Edwards said with an oversized grin.

However, he added that he does have friends with kids playing on both sides. He's all in favor of whichever team survives this weekend to win it all on Jan. 5 at FirstBank Stadium on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

And to mark the first playoff meeting between these two makes it even more special.

"The ebbs and flows we've had over the years, and the dominance by North Dakota State, to have these two meet in the semis … it's about as cool as it gets," Edwards admitted.

When asked to put on his coaching hat and analyze what happened four weeks ago when Montana State won 31-28 in Missoula, Edwards noted some specifics.

"The Cats had the Griz's number, I think, on the interior and had some plays dialed up that (the Griz) obviously struggled with," Edwards said.

For the rematch, he expects another close one.

"Like a lot of these (rivalry games), when it's well matched, it's going to come down to one or two mistakes or a ball going one way or the other," Edwards said.

If the Grizzlies win, "Johnny Montana" says he'll likely make his way back to Tennessee where the Griz last won it all. And who knows, he may wind up with another precious piece of memorabilia.

