MISSOULA — The quarterfinals are here! The playoffs continue this Friday night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium!

After a big win over Delaware on Saturday, Montana will face off against Furman in a rematch of the 2001 National Championship game.

Season ticket holders have until Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at noon to claim their seats.

Any seats not claimed at that time will be released and go on sale to the general public at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Tickets for the game are $35.