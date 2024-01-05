Entertaining predictions, knowledge from Billings Griz fans flying to Frisco

BILLINGS — A sold-out American Airlines jet left Billings Friday afternoon filled mostly with University of Montana fans flying to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to cheer on their beloved Griz in Sunday's FCS national championship game.

In the video above, MTN's Scott Breen heard some entertaining answers from Griz die-hards regarding predictions and game knowledge for Sunday's showdown in Frisco, Texas, with top-ranked, defending national champion South Dakota State.

Sunday's game kicks off at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time on ABC.