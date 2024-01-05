Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Entertaining predictions, knowledge from Billings Griz fans flying to Frisco

Griz Fans
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 20:16:49-05

BILLINGS — A sold-out American Airlines jet left Billings Friday afternoon filled mostly with University of Montana fans flying to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to cheer on their beloved Griz in Sunday's FCS national championship game.

In the video above, MTN's Scott Breen heard some entertaining answers from Griz die-hards regarding predictions and game knowledge for Sunday's showdown in Frisco, Texas, with top-ranked, defending national champion South Dakota State.

Sunday's game kicks off at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time on ABC.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader