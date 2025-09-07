Eli Gillman runs wild as No. 6 Montana pulls away from Central Washington

MISSOULA — Some teams in college football had already played three games before Montana finally kicked off its season Saturday night at home against Division II Central Washington.

The No. 6-ranked Grizzlies wasted no time scoring their first points of the year, as running back Eli Gillman busted out for a 54-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game.

But as things progressed Montana found itself in a fight before gaining separation late in the third quarter on the way to a 42-17 victory. The Griz rushed for 310 yards as a team in a dominant showing on the ground.

Gillman had a career-high 198 rushing yards on just 15 carries and scored three ground TDs to lead Montana. QB Keali’i Ah Yat overcame two interceptions with two TD passes while throwing for 250 yards.

BOOK OF ELI: Gillman, who returned to Montana for his junior season, also had scoring runs of 11 and 1 yards, and also had a non-scoring jaunt of 61 yards on his way to a career day. But he was joined by Stevie Rocker Jr., who had 72 yards and a touchdown. The Grizzlies averaged 8.9 yards per rush.

WORTHAM’S DEBUT: One of the Grizzlies’ top incoming players in the offseason was Eastern Washington transfer Michael Wortham, and he lived up to his billing on Saturday, catching six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. His 76-yard touchdown catch form Ah Yat with 8:25 in the third quarter put the Grizzlies up by two scores, 28-17.

STAT PACK: Montana’s offense finished with 567 total yards of offense and went 7 for 12 on third-down plays. Defensively, Kade Boyd and Micah Harper each intercepted passes. The Griz did turn the ball over three times and a penalty wiped out a punt return touchdown by Drew Deck, but it proved to be collateral damage.

WHAT’S NEXT: With a season-opening victory under their belt, Montana now looks ahead to a matchup with North Dakota of the Missouri Valley Football Conference at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks gave FBS Kansas State all it wanted on Aug. 30, losing 38-35. They then whipped Portland State 50-20 on Saturday for their first victory of 2025.

