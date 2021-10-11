FCS rankings: Montana State cracks Top 10, Montana rises one spot

In a week where numerous FCS powerhouses fell, the Montana and Montana State football teams rose incrementally in the national rankings.
Montana (4-1) rose to No. 5 in the in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 but stayed at No. 6 in the FCS Coaches Poll after beating winless Dixie State 31-14 on Saturday.
After a dominant 45-7 win on Saturday over Cal Poly, Montana State (5-1) climbed to No. 9 in both polls. It was the fifth straight win of the season for the Bobcats, who will play No. 18/19 Weber State on Friday.
South Dakota State (4-1) and James Madison (4-1) were both Top 5 teams last week before suffering their first losses of the season, and UC Davis (5-1) dropped from the Top 10 after losing to Idaho State (1-4).
Eastern Washington (6-0) remains the highest-ranked Big Sky Conference team, moving up to No. 2 in the nation.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Sam Houston (39)
|5-0
|1,229
|1
|2
|Eastern Washington (9)
|6-0
|1,186
|4
|3
|North Dakota State (2)
|5-0
|1,174
|5
|4
|Southern Illinois
|5-1
|1,081
|7
|5
|Montana
|4-1
|996
|6
|6
|Villanova
|4-1
|977
|12
|7
|South Dakota State
|4-1
|972
|2
|8
|James Madison
|4-1
|906
|3
|9
|Montana State
|5-1
|881
|11
|10
|East Tennessee State
|6-0
|796
|13
|11
|Southeastern Louisiana
|4-1
|741
|14
|12
|Rhode Island
|5-0
|694
|21
|13
|UC Davis
|5-1
|564
|8
|14
|Delaware
|3-2
|559
|9
|15
|Kennesaw State
|4-1
|543
|20
|16
|Northen Iowa
|3-2
|410
|15
|17
|UT Martin
|4-1
|409
|23
|18
|UIW
|4-1
|344
|24
|19
|Weber State
|2-3
|330
|19
|20
|Missouri State
|3-2
|285
|16
|21
|South Dakota
|4-2
|229
|NR
|22
|North Dakota
|2-3
|216
|10
|23
|New Hampshire
|3-2
|124
|25
|24
|Jacksonville State
|3-3
|122
|17
|25
|Princeton
|4-0
|88
|NR
Dropped Out: Stephen F. Austin (23), Nicholls (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer 78, Jackson State 63, VMI 60, Duquesne 48, Harvard 36, William & Mary 28, Central Arkansas 21, Youngstown State 20, Stephen F. Austin 11, Nicholls 10, Eastern Kentucky 9, Prairie View A&M 8
FCS Coaches Poll
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Sam Houston (27)
|5-0
|698
|1
|2
|Eastern Washington (1)
|6-0
|664
|4
|3
|North Dakota State
|5-0
|639
|5
|4
|Southern Illinois
|5-1
|588
|7
|5
|Villanova
|4-1
|566
|9
|6
|Montana
|4-1
|562
|6
|7
|James Madison
|4-1
|508
|2
|8
|South Dakota State
|4-1
|483
|3
|9
|Montana State
|5-1
|475
|11
|10
|East Tennessee State
|6-0
|467
|13
|11
|Southeastern Louisiana
|4-1
|413
|14
|12
|UC Davis
|5-1
|346
|8
|13
|Kennesaw State
|4-1
|336
|17
|14
|Rhode Island
|5-0
|334
|20
|15
|Delaware
|3-2
|261
|10
|16
|UT Martin
|4-1
|253
|21
|17
|Northern Iowa
|3-2
|244
|12
|18
|Weber State
|2-3
|207
|18
|19
|Harvard
|4-0
|142
|22
|20
|Princeton
|4-0
|125
|24
|21
|South Dakota
|4-2
|104
|NR
|22
|Jacksonville State
|3-3
|102
|23
|23
|Missouri State
|3-2
|95
|16
|24
|North Dakota
|2-3
|94
|15
|25
|Jackson State
|4-1
|73
|NR
Dropped Out: Chattanooga (19), Monmouth (N.J.) (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Mercer, 66; Eastern Kentucky, 50; New Hampshire, 44; VMI, 43; UIW, 26; Duquesne, 19; William & Mary, 19; Florida A&M, 10; Central Arkansas, 9; Yale, 8; North Carolina A&T, 7; Stephen F. Austin, 6; Chattanooga, 5; Holy Cross, 3; Dartmouth, 2; Elon, 2; Monmouth (N.J.), 1; Nicholls, 1.