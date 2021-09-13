FCS media poll: Montana holds at No. 4, Montana State drops to No. 13

Despite a 2-0 start to the season, including a win over a ranked FBS opponent, the Montana Grizzlies remained at No. 4 in the FCS weekly media poll and No. 5 in the weekly coaches poll. Meanwhile, Montana State (1-1) dropped from No. 11 to No. 13 in the media poll while staying at No. 13 in the coaches poll.
Montana defeated Western Illinois 42-7, while Montana State took down Drake 45-7 in Week 2.
In the Stats Perform FCS media poll, the Grizzlies tallied three first-place votes. Despite the win, Montana State dropped below Villanova (2-0) and then-No.16 Jacksonville State (who beat FBS Florida State). Other Big Sky Conference teams in the media poll include Eastern Washington at No. 7, Weber State at No. 9, and UC Davis at No. 14.
The Griz stayed at No. 5 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, just two points behind No. 4 North Dakota State, while Montana State stayed at No. 13. As for the rest of the Big Sky, EWU sits right behind the Griz at No. 6, Weber State is at No. 8, and UC Davis sits one place ahead of Montana State at No. 12.
Sam Houston (2-0) remains the top-ranked team in both polls.
The full polls can be found below.
Stats Perform FCS Media Top 25
|School (Rec.)
|1sts
|Pts
|1
|Sam Houston (2 - 0)
|33
|1214
|2
|South Dakota State (2 - 0)
|9
|1190
|3
|James Madison (2 - 0)
|5
|1158
|4
|Montana (2 - 0)
|3
|1110
|5
|North Dakota State (2 - 0)
|1066
|6
|Delaware (2 - 0)
|949
|7
|Eastern Washington (2 - 0)
|889
|8
|Southern Illinois (1 - 1)
|814
|9
|Weber State (1 - 1)
|771
|10
|Jacksonville State (1 - 1)
|751
|11
|North Dakota (1 - 1)
|710
|12
|Villanova (2 - 0)
|674
|13
|Montana State (1 - 1)
|664
|14
|UC Davis (2 - 0)
|661
|15
|Southeastern Louisiana (1 - 1)
|511
|16
|ETSU (2 - 0)
|497
|17
|Missouri State (1 - 1)
|377
|18
|UNI (1 - 1)
|364
|19
|Austin Peay (1 - 1)
|336
|20
|Monmouth (1 - 1)
|297
|21
|Richmond (2 - 0)
|261
|22
|VMI (1 - 1)
|146
|23
|New Hampshire (2 - 0)
|127
|24
|Kennesaw State (1 - 1)
|121
|25
|Central Arkansas (0 - 2)
|105
AFCA Coaches Poll
|School (1st votes)
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Sam Houston (25)
|2-0
|697
|1
|2.
|James Madison (1)
|2-0
|657
|2
|3.
|South Dakota St. (2)
|2-0
|641
|3
|4.
|North Dakota St.
|2-0
|601
|4
|5.
|Montana
|2-0
|599
|5
|6.
|Eastern Washington
|2-0
|522
|8
|7.
|Delaware
|2-0
|521
|6
|8.
|Weber St.
|1-1
|439
|10
|9t.
|Southern Illinois
|1-1
|422
|9
|9t.
|Villanova
|2-0
|422
|11
|11.
|Jacksonville St.
|1-1
|397
|17
|12.
|UC Davis
|2-0
|383
|12
|13.
|Montana St.
|1-1
|361
|13
|14.
|North Dakota
|1-1
|356
|7
|15.
|Northern Iowa
|1-1
|330
|15
|16.
|Southeastern Louisiana
|1-1
|298
|14
|17.
|East Tennessee St.
|2-0
|269
|19
|18.
|Richmond
|2-0
|183
|22
|19.
|Missouri St.
|1-1
|180
|25
|20.
|Monmouth (N.J.)
|1-1
|170
|21
|21.
|Austin Peay
|1-1
|131
|18
|22.
|Chattanooga
|1-1
|103
|24
|23.
|New Hampshire
|2-0
|71
|NR
|24.
|Central Arkansas
|0-2
|64
|16
|25.
|Furman
|2-0
|58
|NR