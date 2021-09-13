Watch
FCS media poll: Montana holds at No. 4, Montana State drops to No. 13

Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 13, 2021
Despite a 2-0 start to the season, including a win over a ranked FBS opponent, the Montana Grizzlies remained at No. 4 in the FCS weekly media poll and No. 5 in the weekly coaches poll. Meanwhile, Montana State (1-1) dropped from No. 11 to No. 13 in the media poll while staying at No. 13 in the coaches poll.

Montana defeated Western Illinois 42-7, while Montana State took down Drake 45-7 in Week 2.

In the Stats Perform FCS media poll, the Grizzlies tallied three first-place votes. Despite the win, Montana State dropped below Villanova (2-0) and then-No.16 Jacksonville State (who beat FBS Florida State). Other Big Sky Conference teams in the media poll include Eastern Washington at No. 7, Weber State at No. 9, and UC Davis at No. 14.

The Griz stayed at No. 5 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, just two points behind No. 4 North Dakota State, while Montana State stayed at No. 13. As for the rest of the Big Sky, EWU sits right behind the Griz at No. 6, Weber State is at No. 8, and UC Davis sits one place ahead of Montana State at No. 12.

Sam Houston (2-0) remains the top-ranked team in both polls.

The full polls can be found below.

Stats Perform FCS Media Top 25

School (Rec.)1stsPts
1Sam Houston (2 - 0)331214
2South Dakota State (2 - 0)91190
3James Madison (2 - 0)51158
4Montana (2 - 0)31110
5North Dakota State (2 - 0)1066
6Delaware (2 - 0)949
7Eastern Washington (2 - 0)889
8Southern Illinois (1 - 1)814
9Weber State (1 - 1)771
10Jacksonville State (1 - 1)751
11North Dakota (1 - 1)710
12Villanova (2 - 0)674
13Montana State (1 - 1)664
14UC Davis (2 - 0)661
15Southeastern Louisiana (1 - 1)511
16ETSU (2 - 0)497
17Missouri State (1 - 1)377
18UNI (1 - 1)364
19Austin Peay (1 - 1)336
20Monmouth (1 - 1)297
21Richmond (2 - 0)261
22VMI (1 - 1)146
23New Hampshire (2 - 0)127
24Kennesaw State (1 - 1)121
25Central Arkansas (0 - 2)105

AFCA Coaches Poll

School (1st votes)Rec.Pts.Prev.
1.Sam Houston (25)2-06971
2.James Madison (1)2-06572
3.South Dakota St. (2)2-06413
4.North Dakota St.2-06014
5.Montana2-05995
6.Eastern Washington2-05228
7.Delaware2-05216
8.Weber St.1-143910
9t.Southern Illinois1-14229
9t.Villanova2-042211
11.Jacksonville St.1-139717
12.UC Davis2-038312
13.Montana St.1-136113
14.North Dakota1-13567
15.Northern Iowa1-133015
16.Southeastern Louisiana1-129814
17.East Tennessee St.2-026919
18.Richmond2-018322
19.Missouri St.1-118025
20.Monmouth (N.J.)1-117021
21.Austin Peay1-113118
22.Chattanooga1-110324
23.New Hampshire2-071NR
24.Central Arkansas0-26416
25.Furman2-058NR
