Big Sky Conference updates COVID-19 policy regarding postponed men's and women's basketball games

FARMINGTON, UTAH — (Editor's note: Big Sky Conference media release)

The Big Sky Conference has adjusted its policy to allow men’s and women’s basketball games during the 2021-22 season that are postponed due to COVID-19 to be rescheduled, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill announced today.

The league’s Presidents’ Council approved the decision after a recommendation from the member institutions’ athletic directors that received support from both the Joint Athletic Council and the Conference Council.

Under the current revision, the Conference Office will work with league institutions to reschedule cancelled games. Cancelled games can only be rescheduled when neither team would play on consecutive days, and both teams meet the minimum number of at least seven student-athletes and one full-time coach required for competition. Make-up games will be rescheduled in chronological order of the previously approved schedule where the aforementioned criteria are met, although they do not need to be played in the same order.

The Conference Office will set the date for any make-up games based on the rescheduling process. Any rescheduled games must be completed before the previously approved last date of league competition. Any games that are not able to be rescheduled may be deemed a no-contest by the Conference Office.

An announcement with rescheduled games will be released in the coming days.

The Big Sky’s Health and Safety Committee still meets weekly to monitor the situation with COVID and will continue to advise the conference as needed.

