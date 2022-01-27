Big Sky Conference announces future football league schedules for 2025-27

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference press release)
FARMINGTON, Utah— The Big Sky Conference released its football schedules for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons on Thursday, as the league's future is now clear for the next six seasons following the announcement.
The conference office released its future schedules for 2022, 2023 and 2024 last summer at the 2021 Big Sky Football Kickoff event in Spokane, Washington. For that release, click here [nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].
The future 2025-27 schedules still feature eight league games that include two annual opponents and six rotating opponents. This format ensures that each football program will both host and travel to each conference opponent in this three-year period, never going more than one season without playing each conference team.
League schools had increased input into the scheduling process as well with the 2025-27 cycle, with each institution allowed to request their preferred annual opponents (every school was granted at least one of their requests) and one week per season during which they would like to be home or not at home (either away or open). The nine non-California-based teams will play one game each season at either Cal Poly, Sacramento State, or UC Davis, and will host one of those three every year as well.
Follow all things #BigSkyFB on Twitter and Instagram at @BigSkyFB. Follow the Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok for all the latest news around the league and use the hashtag #ExperienceElevated.
Big Sky Football Schedules 2025-27
Montana
2025
Sept. 27: vs. Idaho
Oct. 4: at Idaho State
Oct. 11: vs. Cal Poly
Oct. 18: Open
Oct. 25: at Sacramento State
Nov. 1: at Weber State
Nov. 8: vs. Eastern Washington
Nov. 15: at Portland State
Nov. 22: vs. Montana State
2026
Sept. 26: vs. Portland State
Oct. 3: at UC Davis
Oct. 10: vs. Sacramento State
Oct. 17: Open
Oct. 24: at Idaho
Oct. 31: vs. Idaho State
Nov. 7: at Northern Arizona
Nov. 14: vs. Northern Colorado
Nov. 21: at Montana State
2027
Sept. 25: at Cal Poly
Oct. 2: vs. Weber State
Oct. 9: at Northern Colorado
Oct. 16: at Portland State
Oct. 23: Open
Oct. 30: vs. UC Davis
Nov. 6: vs. Northern Arizona
Nov. 13: at Eastern Washington
Nov. 20: vs. Montana State
Montana State
2025
Sept. 27: vs. Eastern Washington
Oct. 4: at Northern Arizona
Oct. 11: vs. Idaho State
Oct. 18: Open
Oct. 25: at Cal Poly
Nov. 1: at Northern Colorado
Nov. 8: vs. Weber State
Nov. 15: vs. UC Davis
Nov. 22: at Montana
2026
Sept. 26: at Weber State
Oct. 3: vs. Cal Poly
Oct. 10: vs. Portland State
Oct. 17: at Eastern Washington
Oct. 24: Open
Oct. 31: vs. Northern Arizona
Nov. 7: at Sacramento State
Nov. 14: at Idaho
Nov. 21: vs. Montana
2027
Sept. 25: vs. Eastern Washington
Oct. 2: at Portland State
Oct. 9: vs. Sacramento State
Oct. 16: Open
Oct. 23: at Idaho State
Oct. 30: vs. Northern Colorado
Nov. 6: at UC Davis
Nov. 13: vs. Idaho
Nov. 20: at Montana