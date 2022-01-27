Big Sky Conference announces future football league schedules for 2025-27

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference press release)

FARMINGTON, Utah— The Big Sky Conference released its football schedules for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons on Thursday, as the league's future is now clear for the next six seasons following the announcement.

The conference office released its future schedules for 2022, 2023 and 2024 last summer at the 2021 Big Sky Football Kickoff event in Spokane, Washington. For that release, click here [nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

The future 2025-27 schedules still feature eight league games that include two annual opponents and six rotating opponents. This format ensures that each football program will both host and travel to each conference opponent in this three-year period, never going more than one season without playing each conference team.

League schools had increased input into the scheduling process as well with the 2025-27 cycle, with each institution allowed to request their preferred annual opponents (every school was granted at least one of their requests) and one week per season during which they would like to be home or not at home (either away or open). The nine non-California-based teams will play one game each season at either Cal Poly, Sacramento State, or UC Davis, and will host one of those three every year as well.

Big Sky Football Schedules 2025-27

Montana

2025

Sept. 27: vs. Idaho

Oct. 4: at Idaho State

Oct. 11: vs. Cal Poly

Oct. 18: Open

Oct. 25: at Sacramento State

Nov. 1: at Weber State

Nov. 8: vs. Eastern Washington

Nov. 15: at Portland State

Nov. 22: vs. Montana State

2026

Sept. 26: vs. Portland State

Oct. 3: at UC Davis

Oct. 10: vs. Sacramento State

Oct. 17: Open

Oct. 24: at Idaho

Oct. 31: vs. Idaho State

Nov. 7: at Northern Arizona

Nov. 14: vs. Northern Colorado

Nov. 21: at Montana State

2027

Sept. 25: at Cal Poly

Oct. 2: vs. Weber State

Oct. 9: at Northern Colorado

Oct. 16: at Portland State

Oct. 23: Open

Oct. 30: vs. UC Davis

Nov. 6: vs. Northern Arizona

Nov. 13: at Eastern Washington

Nov. 20: vs. Montana State

Montana State

2025

Sept. 27: vs. Eastern Washington

Oct. 4: at Northern Arizona

Oct. 11: vs. Idaho State

Oct. 18: Open

Oct. 25: at Cal Poly

Nov. 1: at Northern Colorado

Nov. 8: vs. Weber State

Nov. 15: vs. UC Davis

Nov. 22: at Montana

2026

Sept. 26: at Weber State

Oct. 3: vs. Cal Poly

Oct. 10: vs. Portland State

Oct. 17: at Eastern Washington

Oct. 24: Open

Oct. 31: vs. Northern Arizona

Nov. 7: at Sacramento State

Nov. 14: at Idaho

Nov. 21: vs. Montana

2027

Sept. 25: vs. Eastern Washington

Oct. 2: at Portland State

Oct. 9: vs. Sacramento State

Oct. 16: Open

Oct. 23: at Idaho State

Oct. 30: vs. Northern Colorado

Nov. 6: at UC Davis

Nov. 13: vs. Idaho

Nov. 20: at Montana