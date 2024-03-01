Biden signs short-term spending bill to prevent partial govt shutdown

President Joe Biden signed a short-term funding bill hours before a partial government shutdown would have begun.

President Biden received the bill Thursday night after the Senate passed it by a vote of 77-13. It had been passed by the House 320-99 earlier in the week.

The short-term measure only gives lawmakers another week to work out a long-term funding bill. If they don't pass anything by March 8, some parts of the government will shut down. A full shutdown will happen a week later if nothing is passed before then.

President Biden has urged Congress to make sure they avoid a government shutdown.

SEE MORE: Comparing the records of Biden and Trump on border security issues

"In the days ahead, Congress must do its job and pass full-year funding bills that deliver for the American people," President Biden said after the Senate passed the temporary measure.

In addition to funding the government, President Biden has called on the House to pass a supplemental security bill. It would provide aid to Ukraine and Israel, which are in the midst of wars.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to put the bill up for a vote, saying border security is his top priority. However, when the Senators announced a bipartisan framework that included elements of border security, Johnson said the bill would be dead on arrival in the House.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com