Beloved osprey return to their Western Montana nests

MISSOULA — In a sure sign of Spring, a pair of very popular osprey have returned to their homes in Missoula and Lolo.
Montana Osprey Cams reports in a social media post that Iris landed in her perch shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Iris has made her home near Missoula College along the Clark Fork River for many years.
You can check out a live camera feed of Iris at home Iris here.
Harriet returned to Lolo's Dunrovin Ranch along the Bitterroot River for the twelfth straight year on March 27.
Ranch owner SuzAnne Miller noted in a social media post, "Life is good! Harriet is home!"
Keep track of Harriet's comings and goings by signing up here.
The Montana Osprey Project webpage states:
The Osprey Project is a long-term study of osprey ecology and heavy metal contamination in Montana's upper Clark Fork River and its tributaries.
As part of our work, we run two livestreaming nest cams in Missoula (Hellgate Canyon) and Lolo (Dunrovin Ranch.)
Both the cams and this site are educational tools that bring the wonders of nature and science closer to home. Enjoy and share what you've learned!
