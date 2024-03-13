Everything to know about the Bath & Body Works ‘Bridgerton’ collection

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s a match made in romantic heaven! Bath & Body Works has teamed up with Netflix’s hit show “Bridgerton” for a new, limited-edition collection that embraces the emotion and story of the popular series. The collaboration celebrates the upcoming world premiere of “Bridgerton” season three, which debuts part one on Thursday, May 16 on Netflix.

As an early teaser of the full Bath & Body Works x “Bridgerton” collection, members of the Bath & Body Works Rewards program have exclusive access to purchase these special items in stores and online on Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14.

The Bath & Body Works Rewards Program is free to join. Just head to the Bath & Body Works website, click on the “Join Rewards” link at the top right of the page, enter your information and you’ll have immediate access to the two-day, limited-access sale.

This collection, known collectively as “Diamond of the Season” has 10 different products that you can choose to indulge your senses. Bath & Body Works used “Bridgerton’s” sensuality, romance, drama and vibrant characters to create a fragrance to enhance fans’ connection with their favorite series.

All of the Diamond of the Season products share the same fragrance notes: sparkling peach, spring daffodil and radiant jasmine, according to the official product line description. Here’s a rundown of what’s available during the two-day rewards exclusive sale.

Diamond of the Season Fragrance Mist

$18 at Bath & Body Works

Just a few spritzes of the Diamond of the Season fine fragrance mist and you’ll radiate romance wherever you go. This fragrance is available for $17.95 during the two-day sale.

Diamond of the Season 3-Wick Candle

$33 at Bath & Body Works

It’s one of Bath & Body Works’ most popular products, infused with the beautiful “Bridgerton” scent! For just $32.95, you’ll have 25 to 45 hours of bliss filling the room with this fragrant, three-wick Diamond of the Season candle.

You can also get a single-wick Diamond of the Season candle for $19.

Diamond of the Season Daily Nourishing Lotion

$16 at Bath & Body Works

Imagine stepping out of the shower and moisturizing yourself with this shea butter and coconut oil lotion blend. You can pick up this Diamond of the Season body lotion for just $16 for a limited time.

Diamond of the Season Foaming Hand Soap

$4 (was $9) at Bath & Body Works

Made with Vitamin E, shea extract, aloe and essential oils, the Diamond of the Season Foaming Hand Soap will leave your hands feeling soft and smelling wonderful after each wash. Get it for just $4, marked down from the regular $9 right now.

The entire “Bridgerton” Diamond of the Season collection is available to view on the Bath & Body Works website, and it will be available for sale to the general public starting Monday, March 25. Mark your calendars to get your supply ready for your season three “Bridgerton” watch party later this spring.

Everything to know about the Bath & Body Works ‘Bridgerton’ collection originally appeared on Simplemost.com