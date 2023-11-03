Bank of America informs customers some deposits may be delayed

Bank of America customers are seeking answers Friday after being informed that their deposits may be delayed.

Online customers are receiving a message that says, "Some deposits from 11/3 may be temporarily delayed due to an issue impacting multiple financial institutions. Your accounts remain secure, and your balance will be updated as soon as the deposit is received. You don't need to take any action."

The delay comes at an inconvenient time for a lot of people, as Friday is when millions get their paychecks via direct deposit.

Numerous customers have reached out to Bank of America on X.

They've received a standard response that says to reach out privately for account security purposes.

Scripps News has been unable to verify Bank of America's claim that other financial institutions are affected by this issue.

SEE MORE: Bank of America glitch leaves some Zelle users waiting for their money

This is not the first time this year that Bank of America has dealt with technical issues involving deposits. In January, transactions made through Zelle, a money transfer platform, weren't going through. It reportedly caused numerous customers to overdraw their accounts.

Scripps News has left a message with Bank of America about the latest issue and is waiting to hear back.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com