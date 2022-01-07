Avalanche blocks Interstate 90 in Mineral County

MINERAL COUNTY — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports an avalanche has come down on Interstate 90 in Mineral County.

According to the MDT website, an avalanche is blocking the driving lane of the westbound lanes between Taft to Haugan from mile markers 7.5 to 10.

MDT also reports full blockage of the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from Taft to Haugan due to multiple disabled semi-trucks.

The Mineral County Sheriff's office issued a MEANS alert reporting westbound traffic is being diverted to St. Regis due to the avalanches.

Motorists are urged to use caution and expect delays.

