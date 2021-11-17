You Can Now Order Cheetos Wings And Cheese Bites At Applebee’s

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Applebee’s is launching a limited-time menu that includes two new wing flavors and an appetizer made especially for Cheetos fans!

The menu items, crispy breaded boneless wings and fried cheese bites, are available in both original Cheetos Wing Sauce or Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Wing Sauce and coated in crunchy Cheetos crumbles. You can get 10 wings for $9.99 now.

The menu is available now for dine-in and to go at participating Applebee’s restaurants nationwide. While Applebee’s doesn’t say how long the new Cheetos-inspired items will be available, it won’t be for long, so you’ll want to try them soon.

“With wings being one of our most popular meals among guests, we know this exclusive menu sprinkled in Cheetos dust will be a huge hit,” Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “I suggest pairing it with our new MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash for the perfect combo!”

Applebee's

This is the second time we’ve seen wings inspired by a popular snack in just a few months. In October, Buffalo Wild Wings teamed up with Doritos for a wing sauce inspired by the brand’s Spicy Sweet Chili chips.

Sadly, they’re already gone. Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce featured the flavors of soy sauce, brown sugar, onion, garlic and paprika. Like Applebee’s new wings, the Doritos wings were topped with Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chip crumbles for some added crunch.

Buffalo Wild Wings

If you miss out on the Cheetos wings, you can find all sorts of Cheetos treats at grocery stores nationwide, including Cheetos mac and cheese and Cheetos popcorn.

Now is also the perfect time of year to try your hand at this Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey if you want to spice up your Thanksgiving. The recipe from Reynolds calls for simply adding the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to a food processor, then spreading butter on the turkey and coating it in Cheetos crumbs.

