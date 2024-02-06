Watch Now
AMC offering $5 tickets for movies to celebrate Black History Month

The promotion is available at 175 AMC locations across the U.S., showing a different curated film each week of February through March 2.
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Posted at 3:14 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 17:14:27-05

In honor of Black History Month, AMC Theatres is offering moviegoers a chance to see fan favorites that highlight Black filmmakers, writers and actors for $5 per ticket, plus tax. 

The promotion is available at 175 AMC locations across the U.S., showing a different curated film each week of February through March 2. 

During the week, the specific fan-favorite movie will have two showings available each day, AMC said.

Below are the films being shown during the special promotion: 

Week of Feb. 2 – "The Equalizer 3” (2023) 

Week of Feb. 9 – "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (2023) 

Week of Feb. 16 – "The Color Purple” (2023) 

Week of Feb. 22 – "Soul" (2020) 

