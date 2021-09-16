AMBER Alert issued for Roosevelt County teen girl

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for 15-year-old Dana Lee Johnston.

According to the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office, Dana was assaulted on Wednesday night (Sept. 15, 2021) in Fort Peck by two unidentified females.

The Sheriff's Office says that a woman named Cheri Granbois then dragged Dana into a black, dual-cab pickup truck with a toolbox in the back.

Dana is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a striped, white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Dana Johnston or Cheri Granbois, please call the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office at 406-653-6240 or call 911.