Airbnb shares its most popular destinations for spring and summer travel

Need a vacation, but not sure where to book that spring or summer adventure? If you’re looking for some inspiration, Airbnb has you covered. The vacation rental company just revealed its top trending destinations for the upcoming travel season.

By diving into their reservation data, Airbnb compiled lists of locations travelers are booking this spring and summer.

Domestic City And Beach Travel Is Hot This Spring

According to Airbnb data, city travel is a major trend in the U.S. this spring. With many major sporting events happening around the country over the next few months (including the PGA’s Masters Tournament and the NCAA’s March Madness), certain smaller cities are hot-ticket destinations right now.

And with spring and summer beach season fast approaching, Airbnb’s data reveals travelers are searching for places to stay in beach towns from Texas to Florida and the Carolinas.

Airbnb’s domestic list of hot spots includes:

Augusta, Georgia

Kansas City, Missouri

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Fort Worth, Texas

Tampa, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida

Indianapolis

Port Aransas, Texas

North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Hot Cities Abroad

Ready to venture beyond the U.S.? Airbnb notes that couples are taking spring break this year as an opportunity to explore some iconic European cities — plus one popular big-city destination in Asia and a Canadian outdoor paradise. Here’s Airbnb’s list of popular international destinations:

Rome

London

Porto, Portugal

Barcelona, Spain

Dublin

Madrid

Lisbon, Portugal

Paris

Seoul

Whistler, Canada

Ready to book a stay? Here are some Airbnb properties from destinations on these lists.

March Madness in Indianapolis

This three-bedroom ranch home in Indianapolis has plenty of space for up to six people to kick back and relax during the NCAA tournament. The 1,600-square-foot, open-concept home has a luxury kitchen, Wi-Fi, memory foam mattresses on the beds, two bathrooms, a 70-inch TV and so much more.

A quick search on Airbnb shows the property has a $183-per-night rate for mid-March.

Beach Time In Florida

How about a beach-view condo in Belleair Beach, Florida (about 15 minutes from St. Pete Beach) for two people? You can rent an entire one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo with the ocean right outside your window and the beach just steps away. Plus, you have full access to the condo pool.

In mid-March, you’ll pay $384 per night for this beach getaway.

Rome

Escape to Italy and stay in this rental converted from an artisan workshop. Nicknamed “The Magic Hole,” this apartment sleeps up to three people with one master bedroom and a pull-out couch. The apartment also has new air conditioning, a kitchenette, a bathroom and a memory foam mattress on the master bed.

The Magic Hole rents for $263 per night in early April. This one might be gone quickly, so book it before it disappears.

Dublin

Picture yourself in a stone cottage in Ireland, on the outskirts of Dublin.

This romantic rental is a converted stone barn with views of a stunning garden and the ruins of a 13th-century abbey.

You’ll have all the modern conveniences you could want, including Wi-Fi, a washer/dryer and a kitchen with everything you need to dine in.

In the listing, the owners shared that many couples honeymoon at the location, and a few successful proposals have even taken place in this cozy home.

A six-night stay at this Airbnb is only $144 per night. The luck of the Irish will be with anyone who snags this deal!

Airbnb’s category search capability allows travelers to explore new destinations based on interests, location, nearby activities and even rental style. According to their spring trend report, Amazing Pools, Beach and Iconic Cities are travelers’ most-booked categories. They also note users are craving adventure travel this spring, with Surfing, Skiing and Golfing also making the list of top 10 most-booked categories.

Happy booking!

