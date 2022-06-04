Adjustments ahead for 6-Man All-Stars playing collegiately

CUSTER — Four of this weekend’s 6-Man all-stars are moving on to play football at the next level. It’s a jump from 6-Man to 11-Man, but the adjustment has already begun.

“I’ve gotten workouts about a month ago and (Tuesday) I got a deal about all the formations and verbiage of everything and stuff, and I’ve got to get used to it, I guess.”

Versatility is a must at the 6-Man level.

Shields Valley’s Dylan Flatt is emblematic of that, having played a lot of tailback and linebacker for the Rebels. But a position switch at Rocky Mountain College will showcase his best attributes.

“Since it’s wide receiver, most likely it’s not terribly different. Hopefully get that open field where I’m good at.”

Not only is Lawson playing his final 6-Man game, but it’s the last time he’ll be on the sidelines with his father Jim, who was his head coach at Hot Springs.

“It’s a little bit different. He’s there, but he’s not controlling me as much, so that’s nice that way.”

Kickoff for the 2022 6-Man All-Star game is slated for 7 p.m. in Custer at Hoffman Field.