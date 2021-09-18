8-Man roundup: Darby trounces Twin Bridges 31-8

Darby 31, Twin Bridges 8
TWIN BRIDGES-- Preston Smith rushed for two touchdowns and connected with Sawyer Townsend for two scoring passes as the Tigers roared past the Falcons 31-8 in a non-conference game to improve to 3-1 overall while dropping the Falcons to 2-2.
Darby's defense scored first on a safety off a blocked punt in the first quarter and notched another safety on a quarterback sack in the fourth quarter.
Darby head to Troy next week while the Falcons host Joliet.
Fort Benton 27, Belt 20
FORT BENTON-- Fort Benton and Belt were in a slugfest all game as neither team had more than a touchdown lead most of the game.
Fort Benton wavered a a bit in the fourth giving up a couple big plays but didn’t break and were able to deliver the last blow and force an incompletion on fourth and long to knock off Belt off 27-20. Andrew Ballantyne and Colter Ball combined for 52 rushing attempts accompanied by 229 yard on the ground.
8-Man scores
Circle 30, Broadus 14
Chinook 50, Hays-Lodgepole 14
Drummond-Philipsburg 76, St. Ignatius 62
Fairview 62, Lodge Grass 20
Park City 62, Lone Peak 14
Shelby 68, Harlem 6
Sheridan 49, Absarokee 8
Thompson Falls 49, Alberton-Superior 0