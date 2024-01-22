8 celebrity homeware brands you didn’t know existed

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Most celebritites are known for their primary careers in the entertainment industry, but lately, many have seems to venture beyond screens and into, well, homes. Celebrity homeware brands are blowing up, and there are probably a few you didn’t even know were owned by celebrities.

For instance, you may know that Chrissy Teigen, who is known for her love of cooking, created a whole collection of cookbooks. But did you know she also sells cooking, dining, and lounging items? Well, Teigen isn’t alone. Take a look at these eight celebrity brands with homeware lines you might not have heard about before.

Homecourt

$65 at Homecourt

Actress Courteney Cox created her brand Homecourt because of a love of design and a desire to make her home look and smell lovely. With just a glance at the website, the brand’s mission becomes clear. With candles, surface cleaners, room deodorizers and hand soaps and creams, Homecourt offers a unique blend of self care items and home goods that elevate a home.

Homecourt also uses ingredients that are sourced responsibly and packaged in recycled materials, so you’re doing something good for yourself, your house and the environment. Sets that include all the products in a particular scent cost $195.

Fans of filling homes with fragrance and using non-toxic cleaning and home products will love Homecourt. Check out some of the brand’s standouts:

Homecourt

$45 at Homecourt

This Homecourt room deodorizer comes in five different scents, and all the room deodorants come in 3.4-ounce sizes and feature odor-absorbing zinc ricinoleate, yeast ferment for breaking down bacteria, charcoal to purify air and the fragrance, of course.

$22 at Homecourt

The Cipres Mint-scented surface cleaner is great for the kitchen. You can also get this in Homecourt’s other scents. Homecourt’s cleaners include a degreaser that uses coconut and a purifying cypress oil.

$32 at Homecourt

The Neroli Leaf scented hand wash smells like citrus trees. All the hand washes contain moisturizing argan oil, protective hibiscus, and non-irritating coconut-based cleaning agents. And like all Homecourt products, the washes are non-toxic and vegan.

Draper James

$18 at Draper James $18 at Draper James

While actress Reese Witherspoon has a well-known clothing brand and book club, fewer people know she also sells a smaller collection of homeware items. Like the larger Draper James collection, these home products have a “contemporary, yet timeless Southern style” according to the brand.

In the Draper James home line you’ll find Kentucky, Texas and Tennessee-themed ornaments and trays, scented candles, wine glasses and mugs, stationery, luggage tags, tablecloths, placemats and napkins plus a number of dog accessories. (The Draper James RSVP line for Kohl’s also has bedding.)

Items range from $10 for a luggage tag to $200 for a large dog bed, making this a relatively affordable line for most lovers of classic, Southern charm.

$18 at Draper James

This “Hello Sugar” acrylic wine glass is a fun and practical drinking cup to take with you outside, by the pool, on the porch, in the yard or anywhere else. It’s top-rack dishwasher safe and holds 14 ounces of your chosen beverage. Draper James has other drinkware sporting Southern phrases, including a “Sang My Heart Out in Nashville” mug.

$25 (was $40) at Draper James

The purple, pink, blue, red and white Ditsy Floral table runner from Draper James is sweet, classic, and made of sturdy 100% cotton. The company says it would work well in all four seasons. Don’t forget to stock up on napkins, placemats, and an apronin the same pattern. You’ll also find several other Draper James linen sets like this in different prints.

$50 at Draper James

Draper James candles are made in collaboration with female-founded luxury fragrance line Apotheke. The White Magnolia candle is scented with magnolia, rose and lilac, black currant, apricot and a touch of sandalwood. Other DP X Apotheke candles come in Southern Grapefruit and Orange Blossom Cedar scents. All three are made from a soy-wax blend, have 100% cotton wicks and are made in Brooklyn at Apotheke’s waterfront factory.

$195 at Wayfair

You know Kelly Clarkson as a powerhouse singer, reality show judge, and talk show host. But did you know she has an expansive home line at Wayfair?

Wayfair’s website describes Kelly Clarkson Home overall as “French-country looks designed for real life.” The celebrity homeware brand launched back in 2021 but Clarkson recently added a “Montana Collection” to it that’s inspired by her family ranch in Montana.

There are now more than 2,100 items in the collection, which those who enjoy a rustic yet elegant vibe will love. You can shop for furniture, kitchen or bath items, holiday decor, rugs and much more.

The most expensive item is a $6,000 dining room set and the cheapest items are between $10 and $35 (discounting wallpaper, which is cheaper per unit but requires more quantity for actual use).

$380 (was $652) at Kelly Clarkson Home for Wayfair

This distressed wood pedestal table has cabriole legs that curve up to hold the round tabletop, which is the perfect size for a lamp, accent pieces or books. A similar console table rests nicely against a wall and a curved-leg coffee table would pair nicely as well.

$28 (was $45) at Kelly Clarkson Home for Wayfair

This plump ceramic dove in a blue-sage color is an understated yet unique accent piece for your home. It weighs two pounds and stands nine inches tall. Perch it on a fireplace mantle, side table, or shelf.

$170 (was $345) at Kelly Clarkson Home for Wayfair

This versatile 36-inch mirror works well in almost any room in your home. The sturdy bronzed cast-iron frame runs up to the beveled edges of the glass. The entire mirror hangs from a rectangular hook at its top. This will do wonders to open up your space.

AP

Ellen Degeneres describes her home line, ED, as “an extension of my lifestyle and is inspired by who I am as a person,” she said on the website. Degeneres is involved in every design decision. ED is not only the comedian and former talk show host’s initials, but the nickname her wife Portia Rossi calls her.

This celebrity homeware brand is stylish, clean and neutral, made for fans of modern and upscale interior design. Items range from lighting and furniture to linens and tableware plus rugs and art. Products are on the higher-cost side with many items in the hundreds and thousands of dollars.

“ED is things that I see as a necessity, and things that are playful, too. ED is design that I want to share with everyone,” Degeneres wrote.

$355 at ED

Lighting is among the specialties of the ED line. And the Paerero collection includes thin and sleek paper and metal lighting options. This lovely floor lamp comes in Burnished Brass and Aged Iron. The elegant, looping shade is also repeated in other lights in this collection.

$248 (was $330) at ED

This white, imperfectly rounded dish set is edged in blue, black, gray, or gold. The dish line is named after a Parisian arrondissement and is made from porcelain. As versatile as this set looks, you could use it for any time of day.

$8,175 at ED

The Pales sofa is made in North Carolina. You can pick between different browns and grays in matte or satin finishes for the maple legs. Fabric on the upholstery is also customizable, with associated costs.

Cravings by Chrissy

$38 at Cravings

Model-turned-celeb-chef Chrissy Teigen is known for her culinary skills. And her housewares line, named after her “Cravings” cookbooks, is colorful, eclectic and fun — much like her personality.

Teigen, who is part Thai, incorporates international touches in her designs. Products include cookware, serveware, robes and blankets, with items costing between $20 and $200.

You can also find a Target line of Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

$41 (was $48) at Cravings

This acacia wood bowl looks a bit like a boat and can hold a variety of items from mains to breads. You could also use it as a centerpiece holder or to store napkins.

$38 at Cravings

This three-piece mixing bowl set includes a large handled bowl with a pouring spout (perfect for batter) and two smaller bowls. All three come with convenient lids and stack inside each other for easy storage. They are made of melamine and could be used for baking, food storage, popcorn-eating and much more.

$52 (was $58) at Cravings

The Chef’s Kiss Sunny Side Up blanket is a cheerful and cozy item to wrap yourself up in, no matter the time of day. The jacquard blanket is made of 100% polyester and, at 65 by 65 inches, plenty big for two. It’s also got a big “C” for “Cravings” (or “Chrissy”) on the bottom right. You can also get an orange pumpkin pie version.

Target

25 at Target

Joanna Gaines, of “Fixer Upper” and Magnolia fame, has her own homeware line at Target called Hearth & Hand. Target stores’ home sections usually have a dedicated area for the line, with rustic and clean-looking farmhouse items. Gaines also does seasonal Hearth & Hand collections, like her recent holiday one.

Lovers of the farmhouse aesthetic will enjoy anything from this collection of bath, kitchen, home and other products. Prices range from $2 to $500.

$17 at Target

This metal countertop towel holder in matte black has a moveable and fixed bar for two sets of hand towels. Perch it next to your sink, which is especially great when you have guests over and don’t want them using your other towels. This is also perfect for small bathrooms where there isn’t room to install towel holders on the walls.

$20 at Target

A top-rated item in the Hearth & Hand line, this sea salt-scented oil diffuser is 11.83 fluid ounces and comes with essential oil and reed diffusers. Bring the refreshing smell of the ocean into any room. Hearth & Hand has a number of other scented diffusers as well.

$200 at Target

These ladder-back stools are made of solid rubberwood. While they look modern and sleek, they would fit at the countertop of most kitchen islands or bars. Two other colors are currently sold out.

Walmart

$35 at Walmart

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore is known for her flower-child style, hippie sensibilities and ebullient nature. Her Flower Home line for Walmart is much the same. Barrymore also has a new kitchen line called Beautiful.

Boho, floral, abstract and eclectic, this celebrity brand is designed to bring joy and be “cozy, unpretentious, enveloping and fun.”

$104 at Walmart

This 5-by-8-foot tufted rug has an Aztec pattern in dark blues, golden browns and rosy pinks on a woven gray background. It’s also available in 2-by-3-foot and 7-by-10-foot sizes. The rug would fit nicely in many different kinds of living spaces.

$42 at Walmart

This Good Vibes wrapped canvas measures 18 by 24 inches and shows a vintage beachgoer with a boombox. It can be mixed and matched with some other art in the collection. Add a spot of color and fun to any place in your home.

$24 at Walmart

This 16-inch round velvet pillow adds texture and richness to your entire room. It also comes in deep brown, orange, blue and green and features pleasant pleating and a button center. The soft fabric makes for cozy cuddling up.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop site is known for its sometimes nontraditional advice and content. But Goop Home offers mostly classic, high-end homewares.

Prices range from $18 on the low end to $2,500 (for a limited-edition crystal vase). These housewares are for those with luxury tastes with an earthy bent. Paltrow also has a furniture line with CB2.

$100 at Goop

These 10-inch and 12-inch nonstick skillets, which use GreenPan technology, are made of stainless steel with an aluminum coating. The pan handles won’t heat up, and they are heat-resistant to 842 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, they are lovely to look at with their off-white and gold colors.

$48 at Goop

This brilliant 11-inch floral plate is 100% porcelain and made in Japan. The delicate blooms glow against the deep blue background. Pair the dinner plate with a salad plate of the same theme.

$23 (was $58) at Goop

This simple white table runner, with green stitching on the edges and a delicate fringe, would make a great base layer for any tablescape. The 6-foot runner is made from a cotton-linen blend and was crafted in India. It also goes with napkins of the same design.

Which celebrity homeware line appeals to you most?

8 celebrity homeware brands you didn’t know existed originally appeared on Simplemost.com

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.