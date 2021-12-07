8-0 Wyoming Cowboys at No. 8 Arizona Wednesday

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys, who earned a vote in the recent Coaches Top-25 Poll head to eighth ranked Arizona on Wednesday night in a battle of undefeated teams. The contest marks the first meeting since 2004 and is set for an 8 p.m. start on the Pac-12 Network.

Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

Wyoming enters the contest as one of 12 undefeated teams in the nation with an 8-0 mark. Th Cowboys picked up a vote in the recent Coaches Poll and rank No. 12 in the first NCAA Net Rankings. Wyoming ranks ninth in the nation this season allowing opponents to only shoot 36 percent from the field. Wyoming also ranks sixth in the nation in defensive rebounding with 31.2 per game. The Pokes are eighth in the nation in scoring margin at +23.2. UW also takes care of the basketball ranking No. 11 in the nation with 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Arizona Wildcats are led by first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd. He was a long-time assistant coach at Gonzaga under Mark Few. Arizona is 7-0 on the season, 1-0 in Pac-12 play, and the Wildcats boast the nation’s largest scoring margin at 32 points per game. Arizona was selected to finish tied for fourth in the preseason Pac-12 poll.

Wyoming is led in scoring by MW Player of the Week Graham Ike. He has recorded double-doubles in back-to-back games. He is averaging 20.8 points per game for the season and nine rebounds per game. He ranks No. 16 in the nation in points per game. Guard Hunter Maldonado adds 18.9 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He ranks No. 25 in the nation in assists. Guard Drake Jeffries adds 11.4 points per game and ranks second in the nation in three-point percentage at 56 percent.

The Arizona Wildcats enjoy a balanced offensive attack, as four players average double figures. Bennedict Mathurin leads the way, pouring in 16 points per game while also collecting 6.1 rebounds per contest. Christian Koloko adds 15.6 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game. Azoulas Tubelis and Kerr Kriisa chip in 15.6 and 10.1 points per contest, respectively. The Wildcats are tops in the nation, scoring over 91 points per game.

Wyoming and Arizona will meet for the first time since 2004. Arizona leads the all-time series against the Pokes by a mark of 20-15. Wyoming is 3-14 all-time in Tucson. The Wildcats took the last meet on Nov. 30, 2004 by a score of 98-70.

The Cowboys return home on Saturday hosting Utah Valley in the Arena-Auditorium for a 8 p.m. start on the MW Network.

