Watch

Actions

6-Man roundup: Geraldine-Highwood wins big over Centerville 50-18

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:24 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 15:24:30-04

Geraldine-Highwood 50, Centerville 18

HIGHWOOD-- The undefeated Geraldine-Highwood Rivals got out to an early lead and never looked back as they had senior running back Ian Moline carry it through Centerville’s defense. The Miners knocked on the door multiple times but the Rivals didn’t budge, getting multiple turnovers and stops to keep the Miners out of striking distance. Geraldine-Highwood wins big 50-18.

6-Man scores

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 57, Harlowton-Ryegate 19
Richey-Lambert 56, Gardiner 0

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader