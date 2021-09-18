6-Man roundup: Geraldine-Highwood wins big over Centerville 50-18

Geraldine-Highwood 50, Centerville 18

HIGHWOOD-- The undefeated Geraldine-Highwood Rivals got out to an early lead and never looked back as they had senior running back Ian Moline carry it through Centerville’s defense. The Miners knocked on the door multiple times but the Rivals didn’t budge, getting multiple turnovers and stops to keep the Miners out of striking distance. Geraldine-Highwood wins big 50-18.

6-Man scores

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 57, Harlowton-Ryegate 19

Richey-Lambert 56, Gardiner 0