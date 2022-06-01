6-Man all stars set for Friday showdown in Custer

CUSTER — The Froid-Medicine Lake guys have absolutely dominated 6-Man football the past two years, and they don’t plan on losing at this weekend’s 6-Man All-Star game in Custer.

“Just having those kids on our time, even myself, it kind of put in my head, ‘Oh these are the kids that won state back-to-back. I think that they’re definitely going to intimidate the other team just by being there,'” said Noxon's Cade VanVleet.

“I haven’t lost a game of 6-Man the last two years, so I want to win my last game,” said Froid-Medicine Lake's Brent Stentoft.

The Redhawk players are on the blue team this weekend, meaning the guys on the red team have endured the heartbreak of playing Froid-Lake and are looking to come together for a bit of revenge.

“We’re working together. We’re trying to build a bond in a short amount of time. We’ve got to play hard defense and get to the quarterback fast. We’ve all lost to them plenty of times, we just hope that doesn’t happen again,” said Hot Springs' Kyle Lawson.

For most of the guys here, this will be the final week they throw the shoulder pads and helmet on and hit the gridiron, which is why this is a bit of a bittersweet moment.

“It’s sad knowing that, but with all these guys it’s so amazing. I know it’s going to be one hell of a game and it’s going to be really fun,” said White Sulphur Springs' Sam Davis.

Friday’s night’s contest at Hoffman Field is slated to kick at 7 p.m.

