5 people dead in 4 recent crashes in north-central Montana

GREAT FALLS — Five people have died in four crashes within three days in north-central Montana.

FERGUS COUNTY: A woman died in a two-vehicle crash just west of Lewistown in Fergus County at about 9:45 p.m. on Friday, October 8. The woman was reportedly driving a Buick LaCrosse, and the other vehicle, driven b a 22-year old man, was a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The MHP says that the woman made a left turn from a parking lot on to US Highway 87. The pickup truck struck the Buick on the driver's side; the Buick then caught fire and burned. The woman died at the scene; the MHP does not yet know if the woman died from the impact or the fire. Her identity has not yet been released. The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured. According to the MHP, speed and impaired driving were not factors in the crash; the report does not indicate whether either driver was wearing a seatbelt.

GLACIER COUNTY: A man died Saturday, October 9, in a one-vehicle crash in Browning. The Montana Highway Patrol reported that the man was heading north on 2nd Street Northwest at 4:30 a.m. He drove through the intersection at N. Boundary Street, went off the road, and through a fence. The 57-year old man from Browning died at the scene; he was the only occupant of the vehicle. According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt. The MHP report indicates that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. The name of the man has not been released.

PONDERA COUNTY: Two people died in a crash northwest of Valier on Sunday, October 10. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 11 a.m. on Highway 358 near mile marker 9. Three people were heading south in a 2012 Chevy when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle went off the road, and the driver over-corrected. The vehicle then began rolling and hit a barbed-wire fence. All three occupants of the vehicle - two men, ages 20 and 22, and a woman age 26 - were ejected, and the vehicle caught on fire. The MHP says that two people died in the crash, and one person was injured. The MHP says that alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash. The names of the two people who died have not yet been released.

CHOUTEAU COUNTY: One person died and another was injured in a crash east of Geraldine on Sunday, October 10. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 2004 Ford pickup truck was heading west at about 2:10 a.m. on Panton Road several miles east of Geraldine and drifted on to the right shoulder. The driver corrected to the left, and then over-corrected to the right. The vehicle rotated, went off the road, and rolled on to its roof. A 25-year old man from Geraldine died at the scene; the other person - a 28-year old man from Geraldine - was taken via ambulance to Fort Benton, and then flown via Mercy Flight to a hospital in Great Falls. His current condition has not been released. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, and neither man was wearing a seatbelt. The name of the man who died has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information about any of the crashes.