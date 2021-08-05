3 kittens found under the hood of a car are now available for adoption

GREAT FALLS — The MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls has three special kittens available for adoption.

Padme, Jabba, and Darth Meow were recently found hiding under the hood of a car and brought to the shelter.

The kittens are two males and a female, and are believed to be about three months old.

"They need a home where they can get some love, they can get out of the stressful environment and just try to land in their forever home,” John said.

Adoptions are $45 and the kittens can be adopted separately or together.