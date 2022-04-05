2022 state track and field qualifiers

The high school track and field season is in full swing and there have been several athletes to qualify for this year's state meets.

Billings West senior Taco Dowler has the claim of the state's fastest guy for now. Dowler clocked in at 10.98 seconds in the 100-meter dash to open his season and is currently the only Montana boy under 11 seconds.

Dillon senior Treyton Anderson was a star at last spring's State A meet, as he swept both hurdles races rather easily. Anderson is off to a great start in 2022, having qualified in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles. Anderson hasn't ran the 110s yet.

Another guy who had a coming out party at the state meet last year, Missoula Loyola's Ridger Palma, is off to a torrid start this year. Palma has qualified in both the 100 and 200 and has Class B's best times in the event quite handily. Palma won the 100 and 200 last year and looks primed to defend those titles.

Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald was excellent last season and has carried that momentum forward this year. The Blackhawks senior has Class C's best marks in the shot put and discus. McDonald claimed state titles in both events last spring.

Billings West also has the fastest girl in the state currently, as defending 100-meter champion Jaeden Wolff clocked in at 12.25 to open her season, .02 seconds faster than her state-title winning time last spring. Wolff is on the cusp of Morgan Sulser's state record of 12.19 and could become the first Montana girl to run sub-12 seconds in the 100 with fully automatic timing.

Defending State A triple jump champion Ainsley Shipman of Dillon looks ready to repeat. The Beavers senior finished runner-up as a freshman before COVID wiped out her sophomore campaign. Shipman has her sights set on the State A record of 37-11 ½, set by Glendive's Karsen Murphy in 2019, Shipman's freshman season.

Big Timber's girls are looking to repeat as State B champions, and Alyssa Boshart is a big reason why. Boshart is the only girl in Class B to qualify in the 100 and 200 and also anchors the Sheepherders' Class B-best relay team. Teammate Emily Cooley also sits atop Class B in long jump and second in high jump.

The Belt girls have a pair of throwers making some noise early on this year. Raily Gliko (shot put) and Ahmia Lords (discus) are the only qualifiers in their respective events. In fact, there are only eight individuals to have currently qualified for the state meet in Class C.

The full lists of state-qualified athletes are below. These lists, while unofficial, are updated through the official results posted at www.athletic.net through April 4. Only FAT times are considered. If you notice an error or omission, please email sports@ktvh.com

Boys

100

AA (11.3) - Taco Dowler, Billings West, 10.98; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.17; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.20.

A (11.4) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 11.20.

B (11.5) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.26; Jordan Olson, Roundup, 11.50.

C (11.68) -

200

AA (22.8) -

A (23.3) -

B (23.2) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.55.

C (23.53) -

400

AA (51.2) - Clay Oven, Billings Central, 51.20.

A (51.7) -

B (51.8) -

C (51.87) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 51.52.

800

AA (2:01.00) -

A (2:02.00) -

B (2:02.80) -

C (2:02.50) -

1,600

AA (4:34.00) - Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:25.13; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 4:30.36; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:32.43; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:33.12.

A (4:38.00) - Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:35.95.

B (4:43.50) -

C (4:40.64) -

3,200

AA (10:00.00) - Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:53.12.

A (10:12.00) -

B (10:32.00) - Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 10:29.54.

C (10:20.80) - Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 10:20.25.

110 hurdles

AA (15.70) - Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 15.20; Holt Downey, Butte, 15.30; Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, 15.37; Garret Coley, Gallatin, 15.40.

A (16.10) -

B (16.00) - Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.88.

C (16.41) -

300 hurdles

AA (41.50) - Tyler Gilman, Gallatin, 41.41.

A (41.80) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35.

B (41.70) -

C (42.01) -

400 relay

AA (45.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (44.80) - Dillon, 44.52.

B (44.65) - Jefferson, 44.51.

C (45.45) -

1,600 relay

AA (3:42.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (3:34.00) -

B (3:34.00) -

C (3:37.22) -

Long jump

AA (21-00) - Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-10 ¾; Hunter Cronenwett, Helena Capital, 21-02 ¾; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 21-01.

A (20-05) - Carter White, Frenchtown, 21-06 ½; Holter Santos, Dillon, 21-00 ½; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 20-06 ¼.

B (20-04) - Colby Martinez, Columbus, 21-06; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 20-09 ¾; Dawson Sweat, Townsend, 20-09; Charles Adams, St. Ignatius, 20-09; Bryce Umphrey, St. Ignatius, 20-04.

C (20-05) -

Triple jump

AA (42-00) - Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 43-01 ¾; Skeet Scharfe, Missoula Hellgate, 42-00.

A (41-08) - Holter Santos, Dillon, 41-10 ½.

B (41-03) - Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 42-02.

C (42-01 ¼) -

High jump

AA (6-02) -

A (6-00) - Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-03.

B (6-00) - Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-06; Weston Means, Colstrip, 6-04; Caleb Utter,Eureka, 6-00; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-00.

C (6-00) -

Pole vault

AA (13-06) -

A (13-00) - Cole Storlie, Glendive, 13-06.

B (12-03) - Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-01; Luke Donally, Huntley Project, 13-00; Dawson Lindeen, Huntley Project, 13-00; Garrett Meier, Columbus, 12-06.

C (12-00) -

Shot put

AA (48-00) -

A (46-08) - Andrew Burros, Hamilton, 52-03 ½; Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 47-03 ½.

B (46-10) - Cash Salsbery, Malta, 49-10.

C (44-11 ½) - Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 48-06 ½; Memphis Black, Belt, 47-06; Gavin Clawson, North Star, 45-03.

Discus

AA (148-00) -

A (142-00) -

B (137-00) - Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 145-06.

C (135-10) - Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 161-00; Klayton Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 142-03; Dane Byle, Fort Benton, 139-11; Tyler Gann, Valley Christian, 138-09; Memphis Black, Belt, 137-00 ½.

Javelin

AA (170-00) - Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 187-08; Reuben Hornby, Kalispell Glacier, 175-06.

A (167-00) - Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 180-00; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton, 172-01.

B (163-00) -

C (168-02) - Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 180-03.

Girls

100

AA (13.0) - Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.25; Halle Haber, Billings West, 12.91.

A (13.2) -

B (13.2) - Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 13.11.

C (13.16) -

200

AA (26.7) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.11; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 26.33.

A (26.9) -

B (27.1) - Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 26.78.

C (26.85) -

400

AA (1:01.00) - Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 59.88.

A (1:01.50) -

B (1:01.90) -

C (1:00.12) -

800

AA (2:24.00) - Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 2:19.83.

A (2:26.00) -

B (2:26.00) -

C (2:25.32) -

1,600

AA (5:23.00) -

A (5:28.00) -

B (5:34.00) - Renae Parker, Jefferson, 5:21.05; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 5:21.87.

C (5:38.58) -

3,200

AA (11:50.00) -

A (12:13.00) -

B (12:26.00) - Renae Parker, Jefferson, 11:48.69; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 12:07.77; Jayden Woodland, Three Forks, 12:22.45.

C (12:29.24) -

100 hurdles

AA (16.30) - Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.37; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 15.58; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 16.09.

A (16.40) -

B (16.50) - Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16.11.

C (16.43) -

300 hurdles

AA (48.00) - Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 47.23.

A (48.50) -

B (48.30) - Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 46.94.

C (47.75) -

400 relay

AA (52.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (51.80) -

B (52.10) - Big Timber, 51.74.

C (52.01) -

1,600 relay

AA (4:25.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (4:14.00) -

B (4:20.00) -

C (4:18.93) -

Long jump

AA (16-06) - Logan Todorovich, Helena, 17-08; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 17-02 ½; Kiera Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 16-09; Maliyah Hicks, Great Falls, 16-08; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 16-07.

A (16-00) - Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 16-10 ½; Samantha Peila, Miles City, 16-07 ½.

B (15-09) - Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 16-10; Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks, 16-01 ¾; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16-00 ¼; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 15-10 ½; Makenzie Sheils, Columbus, 15-09 ¼.

C (16-05 ½) -

Triple jump

AA (34-00) - Hailey Coey, Billings West, 36-10; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 34-11 ¾; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 34-03 ½.

A (33-07) - Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 37-05; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 34-00 ¾; Zoey Morast, Dillon, 34-00 ½; Annaleis Sloan, Miles City, 33-07 ¾.

B (33-10) -

C (33-07) - Tatum Hull, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 33-11 ½; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 33-09 ½.

High jump

AA (5-01) - Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-07; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-03; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-01; Brenna Berghold, Bozeman, 5-01; Whitney Schlender, Gallatin, 5-01; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 5-01.

A (5-00) - Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 5-00.

B (4-11) - Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip, 5-04; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-02; Savana Warburton, Joliet, 5-00; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 5-00; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 5-00.

C (5-00) - Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-02; Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, 5-02.

Pole vault

AA (10-00) - Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 10-00; Austin Long, Billings West, 10-00.

A (9-06) - Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 9-06.

B (9-00) - Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 10-07; Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project 10-06; Hannah Christman, Huntley Project, 9-00.

C (8-06) - Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 8-06.

Shot put

AA (35-03) - Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 36-07 ½; Alison Jenkins, Billings Skyview, 36-01 ½; Tesse Kamps, Gallatin, 35-09 ½.

A (35-02) - Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 39-08; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 36-00; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 35-05.

B (34-11) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 41-01; Trista Williams, Florence, 36-04 ½.

C (35-05) - Raily Gliko, Belt, 35-09.

Discus

AA (113-00) - Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 119-10.

A (110-00) - Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 124-01; Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 118-01; Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 113-08; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 112-08; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 110-04.

B (109-00) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 114-02.

C (108-11) - Ahmia Lords, Belt, 112-08.

Javelin

AA (115-00) - Clara Fox, Bozeman, 121-04.

A (115-00) - Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 126-10; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 123-01.

B (117-06) -

C (122-00) - Sorren Reese, Superior, 125-09.