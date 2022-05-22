Watch

Actions

2022 Class A divisional track and field results

Track generic.png
MTN Sports
Track generic.png
Posted at 6:03 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 20:03:25-04

Below are the results of the 2022 Class A divisional track and field meets.

Laurel's boys and girls won the Eastern A team championships. The Lewistown girls took second, followed by Hardin in third. Meanwhile, Glendive's boys took second and Livingston took third.

In the Western A meet, Whitefish's girls outpaced second-place Corvallis and third-place Dillon to win the first-place team trophy. The Hamilton boys took first over Dillon and Frenchtown, respectively.

Eastern A individual results can be found here.

Western A individual results can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119