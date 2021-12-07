Watch

2 people dead in Valley County after vehicle collides with train

2 people dead in Valley County after vehicle collides with train
GREAT FALLS — Two people died after their vehicle collided with a train in Valley County on Monday, December 6, 2021.

It happened at about 12:09 p.m. near Liberty Road and Tampico Road.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 32-year old man and a 27-year old woman were northbound on Liberty Road when their vehicle was hit by an eastbound train.

The man - who was driving the vehicle - was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash; he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, and died at the scene.

The woman passenger also died at the scene; the MHP says that she was wearing a seatbelt.

Their names have not yet been released.

The MHP says that impaired driving was not a factor, and noted that the road was snow-packed at the time of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

