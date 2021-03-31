2 injured after Kalispell man drives wrong way on I-90 in ID

MISSOULA — Two people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a Kalispell man drove his pickup truck the wrong way on Interstate 90 in Post Falls, Idaho.

Idaho State Police responded to an injury crash westbound I-90 at milepost 5 shortly after 12:15 a.m.

A 2006 Dodge Ram driven by 74-year-old Roger Farrell of Kalispell entered the eastbound lanes of travel heading westbound, according to ISP.

A Post Falls Police officer saw the vehicle going the wrong way on I-90 and attempted to stop the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

ISP reports Farrell continued west in the eastbound lanes where he then collided with a 2019 Kia Sportage driven by Frederick Ley, 25, of Seattle, Washington.

Ley's passenger -- 61-year-old Monica Mohn of Coeur d'Alene was not wearing a seatbelt -- and was ejected from the vehicle.

Fey and Mohn were taken to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d'Alene.

An investigation into the crash that blocked the highway for approximately three hours is continuing.

ISP reports alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

