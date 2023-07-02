2 dead, 28 injured in mass shooting at Baltimore block party

Two people are dead and 28 are injured after a mass shooting at a block party in Baltimore, Maryland during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Baltimore Police said they responded to the 800 block of Gretna Court after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene, said Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley, who provided an update in a press conference at the scene.

Nine victims were transported to local hospitals and an additional 20 victims walked into area hospitals across the region, police said.

A 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the incident.

Three of the victims are in critical condition. The remaining victims range in condition and age.

"This was the reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at a press conference on scene.

"I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly," he said. "We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take, that you think about the lives that you took, and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight."

No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.

Worley said police are "actively reviewing video and talking to possible witnesses to try to identify suspects."

Police urge anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100. People can also anonymously report any information through the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

"Treat this as if it were your family. How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at," Scott said. "We want you to treat it that way because that's how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans."

