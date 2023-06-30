You can now buy Barbie-themed nail polish

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Calling all Barbies, Midges and Skippers! Your mani and pedi need a “Barbiecore” update, and OPI is here to help. In honor of the upcoming “Barbie” movie from Greta Gerwig, OPI is launching a nail polish collection based on the iconic doll from Mattel.

These nine new shades are only going to be available for a limited time. So if you’re loving the fact that Barbie is having a moment in 2023, you better scoop up your favorites and stockpile those Barbie-inspired colors.

The new OPI polishes have fun names like “Hi Ken” and “Hi Barbie,” plus “Bon Voyage to Reality,” “Best Day Ever,” “Yay Space” and our personal favorite, “My Job Is Beach.” With hues like sunshine yellow, disco ball glitter, mermaid shine and Barbie pink, this collection has something for everyone.

You can pre-order the new OPI X Barbie collection on Amazon for $11.49 each, with delivery expected around the second week of July. Or you can check out your local Ulta starting on July 1, which is the official day that the OPI X Barbie polishes will drop.

MORE: Barbie launches first-ever Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Can’t wait until then? No worries: Barbiecore nails are trending right now, so there are many tutorials and tips you can use, whether you are DIYing your Barbie nails at home or want a picture to show your nail artist.

Scratch Magazine has put together the top Barbiecore nails from Instagram, so scroll through for some summer nail inspo. And don’t assume that Barbie nails are only appropriate if you’re wearing a miniskirt on the beach. There are even Barbie nail designs that are elegant enough for your wedding day.

Prefer press-ons? Check out Kiss’s Jelly Fantasy Line or Dashing Diva’s Nail Strips. Or use these cute Barbie nail embellishments from SDTL21 to add bling to your mani in the shape of the iconic Barbie head.

Or, if you’re looking for a nail kit for a little Barbie lover, check out this Barbie nail kit from Townley Girl. At only $9.99 on Amazon, this kit includes peel-off, water-based nail polish and a Barbie-themed nail dryer. It also comes with Barbie nail gems, nail stickers and nail glitter, plus a cuticle stick, a nail file and toe spacers.

You can definitely use these nail polishes to get all dolled up for the “Barbie” movie, which is due out July 21.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.