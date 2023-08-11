Woman arrested in Alabama riverside brawl

A woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection to a riverside brawl in Montgomery, Alabama.

Mary Todd, 21, turned herself in on Thursday, police said. She is the fourth person to be charged with assault in connection to the incident. Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, turned themselves in on Wednesday. Richard Roberts, 48, was arrested on Tuesday.

The entire incident started on Saturday when the Harriott II Riverboat attempted to dock, but a private boat was occupying its space.

Police said the riverboat's co-captain, Damien Pickett, used a PA system to ask the boaters to move, but they reportedly responded with "obscene gestures, curse words and taunting."

A separate boat brought Pickett to the dock to again ask the boaters to move. That's when police said multiple people who were on the private boat began to attack Pickett. Members of the Harriott crew then joined in to defend Pickett.

The entire brawl was captured on video. It spurred spoof videos and memes online.

In an interview with Scripps News on Thursday, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said the brawl wasn't representative of the people of Montgomery.

He added that the incident hasn't risen to the level of charging anyone with a federal hate crime, but he noted that charges could alway be upgraded if they are warranted. Pickett is Black, and the boaters who attacked him are White.

