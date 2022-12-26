Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy to the west, warming to the east

BILLINGS — Gusts are strong enough to affect travel in the mountain foothills around I-90 through Tuesday. But warming is expected in eastern Montana after an extended cold period.

Winds in the Livingston / Nye area will increase Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible, creating a a threat to high profile and towing vehicles.

Areas east of Billings have stayed chilly, but recover from a cold Morning start to mainly the 30s Monday and Tuesday. Areas from Billings westward can expect afternoon readings in the 40s and even a few low 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

The warmest readings overall will be through Wednesday. Winds will reduce near the mountains but temperatures finish the year close to seasonal averages in the 30s for highs and teens and 20s for lows.

A series of weak disturbances will keep a chance of mainly mountain showers going. But nothing substantial is expected.