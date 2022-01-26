Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind highlights the forecast for now

BILLINGS — Gusty winds around Livingston, Big Timber and the surrounding area will taper off Wednesday morning, but winds increase across the eastern plains as our next weather disturbance moves into the region.

Gusts of 35 to 45 mph will develop closer to the Dakotas for Wednesday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph near Billings and the surrounding counties through the afternoon.

Like our last system, a wave Wednesday night will bring scattered snow with best potential over north-facing high terrain Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Some snow could melt and re-freeze, causing slick conditions Thursday morning.

Highs in the 30s to mid-40s will be widespread Wednesday and Thursday. Expect a breezy to windy weekend with highs in 40s to low 50s and lows in the 20s to low 30s.

Next week is showing signals of cooler and wetter weather, but the details are very unclear. Check back for more!