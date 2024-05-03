Q2 Billings Area Weather: We get a break for the weekend, but rain returns by Monday

BILLINGS — It is a drier weather pattern for the weekend. But by early next week, the chance of rain goes up and some of their precipitation totals could be impressive.

As a low-pressure area moves out of Saskatchewan into Manitoba, our winds will reduce, and the chance of showers will decrease Friday. Under a northwesterly flow, temperatures don't warm much despite more afternoon sun.

Overnight temperatures will stay in the 20s to low 30s for Friday and Saturday mornings. Friday stays below seasonal averages, with most highs in the 40s to mid-50s.

After a chilly start on Saturday, temperatures quickly rise and highs will hit the 60s and some low 70s. Expect a pleasant day with sunshine in just a few clouds.

Sunday will be the warmest day in the short term, with many of the highs for the lower elevations hitting the 70s to even low 80s east of Billings. The clouds will increase and showers will become more widespread by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week look like good days for rain and mountain snow. Especially areas to the east and north of Billings could pick up some pretty good rainfall with moisture totals of 3/4 to an inch and a half if current trends hold true.

High temperatures back down to the 50s once again each day early next week, but the morning temperatures aren't quite as cold with the cloud cover. However the wind will likely return. The combination will make for a blustery, Cool and wet start to next week.