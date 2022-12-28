Q2 Billings Area Weather: The cool down is gradual heading into the new year

BILLINGS — In the short term, the wind highlights the weather. By the weekend, cooler temperatures and scattered showers will have our attention.

Winds will strong around the Livingstoin / Nye foothills through at least Wednesday morning. The strongest winds will gust from 60 to 70 mph. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected from Big Timber to Harlowton through Wednesday. Dangerous crosswinds will impact trave.

A series of Pacific disturbances will keep precipitation going, mainly in the form of mountain snow with scattered rain or snow showers in the lower elevations. A general cool down to the 20s and 30s for highs results through the weekend.

