Q2 Billings Area Weather: The cold is going away but the winter woes are not

BILLINGS — Temperatures turn warmer. through Sunday But winds increase this Christmas weekend with gusty westerly winds along the foothills Saturday night and Sunday, and produce some blowing snow in southeast Montana on Christmas Day.

Temperatures in most locations will warm overnight, especially in the higher elevations to the west of Billings. This will trigger a few light snow showers Friday evening,

By Saturday afternoon, highs will be in the 30s from Billings and Roundup to the west. Eastern Montana and part of northern Wyoming will be in the single digits to 20s.

Winds will increase Saturday in the Livingston / Nye area to 50 - 60 mph. Billings could see gusts to 40 mph from Saturday night through Christmas Day and areas to the east and north of Billings could feel a chill with the wind.

Saturday night, a disturbance will bring a chance of rain or snow showers, or even a little freezing rain. This could make for some very slick conditions and impact visibility. Areas from Miles City through Northeast Montana are the most at risk.

A few showers and warmer-than-average temperatures highlight the rest of the week to close out 2022.