BILLINGS — Happy Birthday, America!

There is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening. Damaging winds up to 60 mph, up to golf ball size hail, lightning, and periods of heavy rainfall possible (with some flooding) between 4 PM and midnight give or take an hour on either side.

The potential for severe storms will carry over through the middle of the week, so remember to stay safe and keep informed by downloading the Q2 mobile weather app. We give the latest information to keep you and your family safe before, during, and after the storm.

The next weather issue will be the possibility of extreme heat Thursday through the weekend.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 80s today, 70s/80s tomorrow, 80s on Wednesday then 80s/90s Thursday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com