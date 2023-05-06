Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain possible each day but won't happen everyday

BILLINGS — An unsettled weather pattern will continue with a chance of rain showers or isolated thunderstorms each day for the next week. There's a good chance of rain each day somewhere across Eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.

A series of disturbances will continue to swing up from the great basin over the weekend and into early next week. Especially with the warming in the afternoon, chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue.

Strong severe storms are not expected, but some pockets of heavy rain and small hail are certainly possible. Winds will be gusty at times especially in northeastern Montana.

High temperatures will be consistent in the 60s for most of the area, but range from upper 50s to low 70s for the next week. Overnight temperatures will be mainly 30s and 40s in the lower elevations.

There could be a lull in some of the showers toward the middle of next week, but current indications are showers becoming heavier by next weekend once again.

